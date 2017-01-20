Quant-HPC Engineer for Automated Trading Firm(150k )



My client is an industry leading Quantitative trading firm with multiple locations seeking out the top software engineers in the industry to revamp and build their state of the art automated trading platform. The ideal candidate will be a skilled Quantitative HPC Engineer to join the distinguished tech team in Houston, Texas. This role will be dedicated to architecting and leading development of the High-Performance Computing research software. This is a innovative research engineering role that requires a strong capacity to be revolutionary.



Job Specifics include:





Develop and enhance codes for HPC architecture, developing libraries and tools for Research team

Work in a team setting on High Performance design and projects

The ability to stay ahead of standard HPC technologies and plan code for upcoming growth

Example projects:





Modify and improve distributed algorithms

Enhance and lengthen domain specific language tools

Couple with IT admins to form HPC performance monitoring solutions

Create new and enhanced formats with caching hierarchies of intermediate and normalized forms for HPC speedup

Requirements:



The client is interested in you if you are responsible, both as an individual and as part of a team, a passion to share, dispute and connect with other team members to find the best answers to complex problems.



In additional to this, they are interested in brilliant contenders who have:





Track record of designing and implementing High Performance Computing frameworks for computational research (financial applications is preferred)

Profound knowledge of HPC/similar frameworks and libraries

Experience with network storage and distributed file systems

Skilled in debugging, outlining, and enhancing HPC software

Innovative knowledge of C and other high-performing language (python, etc.)

Diligence and persistence, that motivates you to deliver high quality output

Guarantee to be self-motivated and educated with a seasoned track record of development

Proven use of organizational resources to motivate specialized development

contributed to the development of an operative and evolving team environment, using solid communication skills, professionalism, and a pledge to support your colleagues.

Bonus Points:





5 years experience in the IT Industry as a developer/engineer (strong preference for financial experience).

Technical leadership experience

Background in compiler design and code generation

Involvement with MPI and wide array of expertise in distributed HPC code base

Familiarity with HW accelerators in an HPC setting (GPU, Xeon Phi, FPGA)

Having worked with large scale scientific software as part of a team

Education



Master's, or Ph. D. in Computer Science, Financial Engineering, Mathematics, or a related discipline

Benefits

Competitive base salary and bonus structure (150k and higher)





uncapped potential for lateral mobility





Health benefits and 401k







**Please submit most recent resume via electronic portal**







