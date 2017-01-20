Quant-HPC Engineer for Automated-Trading Firm150k+
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $190000 per annum, Benefits: discretionary bonus, health benefits, 401k
Employment type perm
Updated 20th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Paul Misciagna (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Quant-HPC Engineer for Automated Trading Firm(150k )
My client is an industry leading Quantitative trading firm with multiple locations seeking out the top software engineers in the industry to revamp and build their state of the art automated trading platform. The ideal candidate will be a skilled Quantitative HPC Engineer to join the distinguished tech team in Houston, Texas. This role will be dedicated to architecting and leading development of the High-Performance Computing research software. This is a innovative research engineering role that requires a strong capacity to be revolutionary.
Job Specifics include:
- Develop and enhance codes for HPC architecture, developing libraries and tools for Research team
- Work in a team setting on High Performance design and projects
- The ability to stay ahead of standard HPC technologies and plan code for upcoming growth
Example projects:
- Modify and improve distributed algorithms
- Enhance and lengthen domain specific language tools
- Couple with IT admins to form HPC performance monitoring solutions
- Create new and enhanced formats with caching hierarchies of intermediate and normalized forms for HPC speedup
Requirements:
The client is interested in you if you are responsible, both as an individual and as part of a team, a passion to share, dispute and connect with other team members to find the best answers to complex problems.
In additional to this, they are interested in brilliant contenders who have:
- Track record of designing and implementing High Performance Computing frameworks for computational research (financial applications is preferred)
- Profound knowledge of HPC/similar frameworks and libraries
- Experience with network storage and distributed file systems
- Skilled in debugging, outlining, and enhancing HPC software
- Innovative knowledge of C and other high-performing language (python, etc.)
- Diligence and persistence, that motivates you to deliver high quality output
- Guarantee to be self-motivated and educated with a seasoned track record of development
- Proven use of organizational resources to motivate specialized development
- contributed to the development of an operative and evolving team environment, using solid communication skills, professionalism, and a pledge to support your colleagues.
Bonus Points:
- 5 years experience in the IT Industry as a developer/engineer (strong preference for financial experience).
- Technical leadership experience
- Background in compiler design and code generation
- Involvement with MPI and wide array of expertise in distributed HPC code base
- Familiarity with HW accelerators in an HPC setting (GPU, Xeon Phi, FPGA)
- Having worked with large scale scientific software as part of a team
Education
- Master's, or Ph. D. in Computer Science, Financial Engineering, Mathematics, or a related discipline
Benefits
- Competitive base salary and bonus structure (150k and higher)
- uncapped potential for lateral mobility
- Health benefits and 401k
**Please submit most recent resume via electronic portal**