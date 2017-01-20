Quantitative Developer

Multi Strategy Billion Dollar Hedge Fund

New York,New York

$175,000-$300,000 total compensation

Python,KQB/Q



A leading multi strat hedge fund located in New York City is looking to bring on a Quantitative developer to their Statistical Arbitrage Desk. As a member of Statistical Arbitrage desk, you will be responsible for automating and building production and research platform that is fault-tolerant, low-touch and efficient. Build data pipelines connecting vendor data to internal models. The idea candidate will come from a strong Python and KQB background with excellent finance knowledge.



Key Requirements:



Python, q/kdb, sql

5 years of professional Experience

Excellent communication skills

Experience working for a major financial institution

Finance/quantitative knowledge

This is an amazing opportunity with one of the top hedge funds in the world that only employs elite candidates. If you would be interested in finding out more about this opportunity, please apply to this posting with a copy of your most up to date resume or send it in to fintech [AT] Selbyjennings [DOT] com. Give us a call on 646-759-5602