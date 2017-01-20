Java Software Engineer for Hedge Fund NYC (200K+)
Location United States,
Remuneration $200000 - $250000 per annum, Benefits: discretionary bonus, health benefits, 401k
Employment type perm
Updated 20th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Paul Misciagna (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
The client is a multi-strategy fixed income focused alternative asset manger. The Developer will work directly on assignments that improve the experience, effectiveness, and profitability of the firm's investment group. The technologist is expected to work collaboratively with their team and investment managers to deliver improved analytics and automation.
Requirements:
- 5 years of financial experience working and having worked
with fixed income products on trading platforms.
- 5 years of object-oriented design and development experience
using Java programming.
- Sufficient knowledge of quantitative analysis, backed by
practical experience or educational background
- Proficiency with development concepts like source code control, unit/integration testing, and continuous integration
Technical Background:
- Proficiency with Java 7/8, Spring Framework, HTML, XML,
enterprise SOA patterns
- Prior work with projects using Swing or other Java-based UI
toolkits
- Knowledge of large data sets and complex SQL queries
Education
- Master's, or Ph. D. in Computer Science, Financial
Engineering, Mathematics, or a related discipline
Benefits
- Completive base salary and bonus structure (200k and higher)
- uncapped potential for lateral mobility
- Health benefits and 401k plan
**Please submit most recent resume via electronic portal**