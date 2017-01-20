Experienced Execution Trader - Chicago / Netherlands





A growing proprietary trading firm is looking to add a well-experienced execution trader with a quantitative background to join its growing team and potentially work with others to open an office in Amsterdam by the end of this year. The ideal candidate will be open to working for 6 months to 1 year in Chicago before relocating to Amsterdam.



The firm writes in C so intermediate knowledge is a requirement for the position. This is a great opportunity for an experienced, motivated individual to make great leaps in his/her career.

**IF YOU DO NOT HAVE ANY PROGRAMMING LANGUAGE EXPERIENCE YOU CANNOT BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION**



Requirements:

- 3-7 years of experience in an algo execution seat with a hedge fund, trading firm, or investment bank

- Experience working in a Unix environment

- Professional ability to converse in C programming (ability to script in C is not required but would be a plus)

- Knowledge of rick programming & monitoring

- Previous experience with regulatory contact and interaction

- The ability to collaborate with software engineers and middle office professionals in a fast-paced environment

- Experience in a position with more than one immediate job responsibility (in the trading world)

- Flexible on travel