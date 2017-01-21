I am currently recruiting for an LATAM Structured Credit trader that has a strong background with making markets on a flow trading desk. The ideal candidate will have 5 years of experience trading structured loans and credit derivatives all within the LATAM space. A market making background is not required but a trading background is.



My client is a top U.S investment bank and is looking for someone to join their team and hit the ground running. This is a role and you will be working with a variety of LATAM countries and working directly with the relationship managers in the local banks. This position provides for a great opportunity to take strides in your career and really further your understanding of the structured credit space. They truly hire some of the most qualified candidates on the street and offer a competitive base and bonus structure.



Required Skills



Strong background trading LATAM structured credit products.

Strong analytical & technical background.

You have a good work ethic, willingness to learn an drive to become a trader.

You work well in a collaborative environment.