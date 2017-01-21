PPNR Model Development Quant - Vice President
A Tier One Investment Bank ($1.9 trillion AUM) in New York City
is looking to add a VP Level candidate to their PPNR Model
Development Team. The firm's PPNR function sits within their
Stress Testing Group which is currently poised for rapid growth
amidst strong earnings reports. You will be reporting to the Head
of their Stress Testing unit and therefore will have unique
access to senior management. An ideal candidate will ideally have
prior experience with PPNR model development or validation as
well as technical skills with SAS or MATLAB.
Responsibilities:
- Develop robust PPNR models and balance sheet models
- Liaise with senior management to create new and innovative methods for developing these models
- Strategize with the Stress Testing and PPNR teams regarding stress testing methodologies for various portfolios
- Provide expertise regarding PPNR modeling, stress testing methodologies, and model development techniques to other members of the team
Qualifications:
- Bachelors Degree minimum, Masters or PhD preferred
- 5 to 10 years of relevant experience within banking
- Prior experience within PPNR model development or validation
- Strong skills with SAS or MATLAB
- Strong critical thinking skills and strong work ethic
