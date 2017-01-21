Credit Risk Modeler - Global Consultancy
A global consultancy is seeking an Credit Risk Modeler for their
New York City office. A quarter of the companies on the Fortune
500 list are a client of this firm, including a number of bulge
bracket investment banks. You will have unique access to be able
to work with some of the most prestigious banking institutions on
a regular basis, and be able to step into a leadership position
within a year's time. This is a unique consulting role as it will
require no travel - you will be based and work in New York City.
Responsibilities:
- Develop models across both retail (card, mortgage, loans) and commercial credit risk (CRE and C&I portfolios)
- More specifically, model types with include PD/LGD, Loss Forecasting, and CCAR/DFAST models
- Apply best practices and top industry techniques and interact with clients regarding improvement of their model methodologies
Qualifications:
- 3 years of model development experience, preferably within a banking institution or another consultancy
- PhD or a Masters degree in a quantitative field
- Experience with statistical or programming tools such as SAS, SQL, MATLAB, R, Python, etc.
- Strong communication skills and work ethic