BI Developer
Location Germany,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 21st Apr 2017
Company Phaidon International
Contact Lucie Perez
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
For one of my clients based in Frankfurt, I am actively looking
for a BI Developer.
Profile:
Master's degree with a technical focus or equivalent in a similar role
Strong experience/knowledge of BI technologies (Pentaho;Tableau; Qlikview; BIRT)
Strong experience/Knowledge of database and NoSQL technologies (PostgreSQL;oracle, MySQL, Mongo,Hadoop)
Java programming skills is an advantage
Between 1 and 4 years experience in BI
If you are interested in working for one of the German's most successful FinTech companies, please send your CV in Word format at Lucie.perez at glocomms.ch