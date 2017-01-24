The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Sales Executive

Location United States,

Remuneration $100 - $150 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 24th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

Seeking a Sales executive for a market leader solutions provider with a focus on the buy side. This is an amazing opportunity to work for a well-established company that is looking to take it's products on to the buy side. This is a newer territory so the possibilities are endless. They are looking for someone that is a business development specialist - able to qualify, prospect, and close new business deals.

Responsibilities:

  • Have excellent relationships with the buy-side community or selling into the sector
  • New business development (primary focus)
  • Ability to grasp more technical issues

Requirements:

  • Knowledge of Buy-side market
  • Strong track record of prospecting new business and closing sales deals
  • 2-6 years experience in a sales hunter role
  • Bachelor's degree required
  • Must come from a financial technology vendor

The process is moving fast so please apply in below with your resume!

