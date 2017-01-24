A Bulge Bracket Investment bank is seeking an experienced auditor to join their Global banking and Markets team. This position will cover the firm's sales and trading functions, and the ideal candidate will have experience with fixed income, currency, or commodities. You will have direct interaction with various stakeholder across the front office and will play a key role in assessing the risk and controls adequacy within this function. This is an expansion hire for the group and as a result, you will be fast-tracked for promotion.



Responsibilities:



- Supervise and execute audits revolving around the firm's front office functions (sales & trading)



- Assess key risks and strategize to develop and improve processes to mitigate these risks



- Develop relationships with internal stakeholders within the Global Banking & Markets team



- Work in tandem with senior management to determine audit scope and audit planning



Qualifications:



- 5 years of audit experience, preferably within a banking environment



- Risk or internal controls experience with front office functions



- Knowledge of fixed income, currency, and commodity products and markets



- CIA or CPA preferred