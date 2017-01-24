High Frequency Quantitative Trader



My client is a proprietary trading firm located in Midtown Manhattan. They have been around since mid 2000 and are currently at 44 people, including traders, researchers, and developers. The firm has several teams focused on equities, fixed income, commodities, and cross asset systematic trading. Most traders are focused on high frequency trading or intraday strategies. They are looking to expand the business by adding 2-3 high frequency traders with established strategies.



Asset class is open ended with a preference for fixed income or cash equities. They are ideally looking for someone with 2 years of trackrecord and a sharpe ratio north of 3. The ideal candidate will have high frequency or market making strategies and a trackrecord with 3 years of live trading, SR greater than 4, and returns of 10% or more. The firm uses C and C# for its trading platform and most trading and research is done in their Linux environment. Experienced traders will be given a book of capital and a percentage of REVENUES NOT PNL.



Requirements:



5 years of experience in a quantitative trading or portfolio manager position

Excellent trackrecord Sharpe of 3 , 10% returns annually

Exceptional programming skills in C or C#

Ability to work with in a team with developers, researchers, and upper management

PHD in a computational field (physics, mathematics, econometrics, computer science, etc)