Urgent Role: Web Developer - ASP.NET/SQL/AngularJS



My client is a Tier 1 global investment bank looking for a full stack web developer with heavy focus on back-end technologies. This will be for a 12-18 month contract in Charlotte, NC. The ideal candidate had to be well versed in all aspects of SDLC in Web development. We are looking for an experienced web developer with great communication skills who will preferably come from a financial services background.



Basic Qualifications:



Bachelor's degree in a related field and 5 years' experience in database development

Knowledge in ASP.NET, MVC, HTML, Angular JS, CSS and a working knowledge of front end development and able to step through C# and JavaScript code.

Knowledge in T-SQL, SQL, SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS), SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS).

Must have experience with Database Administration and T-SQL coding and debugging.

Must have knowledge of the Microsoft Business Intelligence Stack.

Must be skilled in creating and designing reports.

Must communicate effectively with colleagues, clients and partner vendors

Must be able to translate business requirements into technical specifications.



Please email your resume and we can discuss further, my contact details are:



apply.a33ho1ga0oj@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk



