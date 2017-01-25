Interest Rates Quantitative Researcher - Mid/Senior level

A prestigious electronic trading firm is looking for a mid-level quantitative research analyst to join their financial engineering team. The team is looking to build out its research and analytical framework within the interest rates space and has one position open as an urgent mandate. The group is collaborative, collegiate, and is comprised of some of the brightest researchers in the industry.

If you are looking to work with some of the most advanced technology on the market alongside researchers who pride themselves in brilliant new ideas, this could be an ideal position for you.



Requirements:

- At least 1 year of experience working as a Fixed Income Quantitative Researcher/Analyst

- Expert knowledge of analytical libraries

- PhD or advances degree in Physics, Statistics, Mathematics, Engineering, Comp Sci, or similar

- Strong C skills

- Intimate familiarity with STL containers and methods

- Experience with a large API with minimal documentation

- Experience with dirty code

- Strong quantitative skills

- Statistics

- Mathematics

- Problem-solving

- Computational skills

- Unix/Linux

- SQL

- Python (Numpy/Scipy/Pandas)

- Great communication abilities

- Must work well in a close-knit, collaborative group.

- Creative, independent, highly motivated



