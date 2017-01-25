Quantitative Trader - Options
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 25th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
Quantitative Trader - Options
My client, a leading electronic trading market making firm, is looking to add an experienced trader to its team in Chicago, IL. The firm is an industry leader, especially in the options space, and is looking to grow its team in 2017. The ideal candidate will have an options product focus, python programming experience, and AT LEAST 2 years of experience working for a latency-sensitive firm.
Job Requirements:
- Current strategy that has consistently been profitable for another high-frequency trading firm
- 2 years of professional experience running high-frequency algorithms
- Experience in options across any asset class
- Very strong programming skills in Python, Java & C are also preferred but not required
- Excellent and consistent Return on Capital (ROC)
- A proven track record (not just back-test data)
- Experience at a proprietary trading firm or HFT group of a buy-side organization
- M.S., MBA, or Ph.D. from a top college or university