Quantitative Trader - Options



My client, a leading electronic trading market making firm, is looking to add an experienced trader to its team in Chicago, IL. The firm is an industry leader, especially in the options space, and is looking to grow its team in 2017. The ideal candidate will have an options product focus, python programming experience, and AT LEAST 2 years of experience working for a latency-sensitive firm.





Job Requirements:



Current strategy that has consistently been profitable for another high-frequency trading firm

2 years of professional experience running high-frequency algorithms

Experience in options across any asset class

Very strong programming skills in Python, Java & C are also preferred but not required

Excellent and consistent Return on Capital (ROC)

A proven track record (not just back-test data)

Experience at a proprietary trading firm or HFT group of a buy-side organization

M.S., MBA, or Ph.D. from a top college or university