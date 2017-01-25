Java Engineer - Asset Management Firm



My client, a leading Asset Management firm here in New York, is looking for an experienced Java Engineer with Hadoop technology experience to join one of their newer divisions that specializes in processing and analysis of big data sources. This elite group is made up of Data Scientists and Software Engineers whose main goal is to provide data driven research to the firms Long/Short equity investing businesses through various modes of analysis and development. The Java Platform Engineer will be mandated with designing and building solutions for processing big and unstructured data sets, while working closely with Data Scientists and the firms Portfolio Managers. Not only does this talented group of engineers develop around new data sources, but they do a lot of work with both data exploration and visualization as well.



It is imperative that the candidate they bring on board has worked extensively with Java and ideally has had exposure to Hadoop or other big data technologies. Developers on this team work in an agile environment to understand the business value of both new and existing data sources, and than productize these discoveries into product. My client is not necessarily looking for candidates with prior financial experience; in fact, they are open to seeing resumes from buy-side, sell-side and non-finance firms.







Skills/Qualifications:



-2 years of professional Java/Core Java Development experience



-Exposure to Hadoop or other Big Data platforms



-Keen interest in Big Data technologies



-Finance experience IS NOT required



-Interest in finance



-Ability to work and devise innovative solutions autonomously



-Strong communication skills



-Strong team player







This is a great opportunity for a Java developer to take a role amongst a technically gifted group, while gaining exposure to the Big Data and investment world. Given the size of the firm and the transparency of this role to senior executives, this is a great chance for someone to take a big leap forward in their career. If you are interested in discussing this opportunity further, then please do send your details to apply.a33ho1ga1ri@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646.759.5602.







