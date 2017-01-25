The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Immediate hire: Financial Analyst - FP&A

Location United States,

Remuneration $20 - $40 per hour, Benefits: Benefits

Employment type contract

Updated 25th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Anthony Singh (NY)

Phone +1 646 789 4534

Email click here

Our client is a global media firm and is seeking a skilled Financial Analyst to join their team on a 6-month temporary basis to help support their external clients. There is no travel required and you will be based in Chicago, IL

Key responsibilities:
Serve as primary finance partner, supporting the Global National client service teams. This position reports directly to Director of FP&A.


The clients range from $10-$50M annual revenue. Major responsibilities will be on reporting, forecasting & variance analysis on the revenue performance.


Required skills:

  • 3 years' experience in reporting, forecasting & variance analysis on revenue performance
  • Ensure accurate and timely revenue recognition in compliance with GAAP.
  • Strong Excel, presentation and communication skills
  • Must have FP&A experience
  • Experience with Essbase or Hyperion system is a plus


