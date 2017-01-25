Immediate hire: Financial Analyst - FP&A
Location United States,
Remuneration $20 - $40 per hour, Benefits: Benefits
Employment type contract
Updated 25th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Anthony Singh (NY)
Phone +1 646 789 4534
Email click here
Our client is a global media firm and is seeking a skilled
Financial Analyst to join their team on a 6-month temporary basis
to help support their external clients. There is no travel
required and you will be based in Chicago, IL
Key responsibilities:
Serve as primary finance partner, supporting the Global National client service teams. This position reports directly to Director of FP&A.
The clients range from $10-$50M annual revenue. Major responsibilities will be on reporting, forecasting & variance analysis on the revenue performance.
Required skills:
- 3 years' experience in reporting, forecasting & variance analysis on revenue performance
- Ensure accurate and timely revenue recognition in compliance with GAAP.
- Strong Excel, presentation and communication skills
- Must have FP&A experience
- Experience with Essbase or Hyperion system is a plus
