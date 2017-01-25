Our client is a global media firm and is seeking a skilled Financial Analyst to join their team on a 6-month temporary basis to help support their external clients. There is no travel required and you will be based in Chicago, IL



Key responsibilities:

Serve as primary finance partner, supporting the Global National client service teams. This position reports directly to Director of FP&A.





The clients range from $10-$50M annual revenue. Major responsibilities will be on reporting, forecasting & variance analysis on the revenue performance.





Required skills:



3 years' experience in reporting, forecasting & variance analysis on revenue performance

Ensure accurate and timely revenue recognition in compliance with GAAP.

Strong Excel, presentation and communication skills

Must have FP&A experience

Experience with Essbase or Hyperion system is a plus



Not right for you?

Feel free to refer someone using the link below!

http://www.phaidoninternational.com/refer-a-friend-smart-watch/