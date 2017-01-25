UI Developer / Engineer



Quantitative Trading Firm



New York City





This leading quantitative trading firm is urgently looking to bring on a hybrid UI developer/engineer. The role is business critical and must be filled as soon as possible. The hired candidate will be tasked with implementing the front end components of the market leading trading system. This is a greenfield project that will be used across multiple teams for years to come and it is an amazing opportunity for a junior candidate to join this exclusive trading firm. The chosen candidate will need solid computer science fundamentals in addition to experience with front end UI tools.



Experience writing high-performance client-side web applications is critical, as the application processes large numbers of updates per second and displays the results in multiple grids and graphical visualizations across multiple monitors. The front-end application will communicate with a Java application on the server-side, which you will also work on.





Key Skills / Attributes:



Proficient in Javascript, HTML5, and CSS - Experience in Typescript a plus

Experience building real-time and performant UIs

Hands-on experience with mainstream web frameworks and tools - React, redux, webpack, RxJS a plus

Proficient in Java/C#/C

Experience with unit and integration testing frameworks and tools - such as mocha, chai, enzyme, selenium, JUnit, mockito

Client/server architectures

Unit testing

Working in a continuous delivery environment, with exposure to automated UI testing and continuous integration concepts for web technologies

Details:



NYC based

Full-time opportunity with base bonus benefits

Experience level ranging from 1-year professional experience to 5 years

Visa sponsorship



If you are interested in this opportunity please reply with your up to date resume to Fintech[AT]selbyjennings[DOT]com





