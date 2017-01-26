An International US Investment Bank based in New York City is seeking an experienced individual to join their Quantitative Research Group within their Investment Banking line of business. This group is highly quantitative and responsible for developing models to assess the economic capital of the firm using a variety of complex mathematical techniques and programming languages, particular Operational Risk Capital.



Despite the Federal Reserve no longer requiring AMA calculations for CCAR, this team's models are independent and used to make important decisions regarding the operations of the firm's Investment Banking Unit. This is an expansion hire for the team and the group has strong growth plans in the coming years. Any candidates who have previous AMA or LDA experience are very encouraged to apply!



Qualifications:



Minimum experience required: 3 - 8 years working experience in the quantitative field, preferably in financial pricing and modeling

- Strong problem solving

- Strong programming skills (one or more languages among Python, C , R, etc)

- Quantitative modeling experience

- Ability to work on details



And certain combinations of the following will be strong plus:

- OpRisk and/or economical Capital experience

- Excellent data analysis and statistical modeling experience

- Econometrics

- Numerical algorithms (root finding, optimization, etc)

- Strong stochastic calculus (SDE, PDE, FE, etc)