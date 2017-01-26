VP Operational Risk Modeler - NYC Global Bank
Location United States,
Remuneration $140,000 - $180,000
Employment type perm
Updated 26th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Tony Hanna (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
An International US Investment Bank based in New York City is
seeking an experienced individual to join their Quantitative
Research Group within their Investment Banking line of business.
This group is highly quantitative and responsible for developing
models to assess the economic capital of the firm using a variety
of complex mathematical techniques and programming languages,
particular Operational Risk Capital.
Despite the Federal Reserve no longer requiring AMA calculations for CCAR, this team's models are independent and used to make important decisions regarding the operations of the firm's Investment Banking Unit. This is an expansion hire for the team and the group has strong growth plans in the coming years. Any candidates who have previous AMA or LDA experience are very encouraged to apply!
Qualifications:
Minimum experience required: 3 - 8 years working experience in the quantitative field, preferably in financial pricing and modeling
- Strong problem solving
- Strong programming skills (one or more languages among Python, C , R, etc)
- Quantitative modeling experience
- Ability to work on details
And certain combinations of the following will be strong plus:
- OpRisk and/or economical Capital experience
- Excellent data analysis and statistical modeling experience
- Econometrics
- Numerical algorithms (root finding, optimization, etc)
- Strong stochastic calculus (SDE, PDE, FE, etc)