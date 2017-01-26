Director of Mortgage Modeling - Global Bank
A Tier One US Investment Bank (over $2 trillion AUM) is seeking
to fill a Director level role within their expanding Mortgage
Modeling team. This group has recently brought on board a new
Head of Mortgage Modeling who will also be based in Dallas, and
he is planning to expand the group quite drastically this coming
fiscal year. This role will be responsible for leading a team
that will focus on developing credit risk and loss forecasting
models that will analyze one of the largest residential and
commercial mortgage portfolios in the industry.
Responsibilities:
- Lead the development of PD, LGD, and loss forecasting models for the firm's residential and commercial mortgage portfolios
- Strategize with various risk committees regarding risks within these portfolios and develop action points to help mitigate these risks
- Manage, mentor, and develop the talent of the direct reports under you
- Create new and innovative model development techniques for firm-wide implementation
Qualifications:
- Minimum of 8 - 10 years of relevant credit risk modeling experience within banking
- Master's degree minimum, PhD highly preferred
- Prior management experience
- Experience with one or more statistical/programming tools (SAS, R, Python, etc.)
- Excellent written and oral communication skills and ability to develop relationships with internal stakeholders across the firm