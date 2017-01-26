A Tier One US Investment Bank (over $2 trillion AUM) is seeking to fill a Director level role within their expanding Mortgage Modeling team. This group has recently brought on board a new Head of Mortgage Modeling who will also be based in Dallas, and he is planning to expand the group quite drastically this coming fiscal year. This role will be responsible for leading a team that will focus on developing credit risk and loss forecasting models that will analyze one of the largest residential and commercial mortgage portfolios in the industry.



Responsibilities:



- Lead the development of PD, LGD, and loss forecasting models for the firm's residential and commercial mortgage portfolios



- Strategize with various risk committees regarding risks within these portfolios and develop action points to help mitigate these risks



- Manage, mentor, and develop the talent of the direct reports under you



- Create new and innovative model development techniques for firm-wide implementation



Qualifications:



- Minimum of 8 - 10 years of relevant credit risk modeling experience within banking



- Master's degree minimum, PhD highly preferred



- Prior management experience



- Experience with one or more statistical/programming tools (SAS, R, Python, etc.)



- Excellent written and oral communication skills and ability to develop relationships with internal stakeholders across the firm







