A global consultancy is seeking an Credit Risk Modeler for their New York City office. A quarter of the companies on the Fortune 500 list are a client of this firm, including a number of bulge bracket investment banks. You will have unique access to be able to work with some of the most prestigious banking institutions on a regular basis, and be able to step into a leadership position within a year's time. This is a unique consulting role as it will require no travel - you will be based and work in New York City.



Responsibilities:



- Develop models across both retail (card, mortgage, loans) and commercial credit risk (CRE and C&I portfolios)



- More specifically, model types with include PD/LGD, Loss Forecasting, and CCAR/DFAST models



- Apply best practices and top industry techniques and interact with clients regarding improvement of their model methodologies



Qualifications:



- 3 years of model development experience, preferably within a banking institution or another consultancy



- PhD or a Masters degree in a quantitative field



- Experience with statistical or programming tools such as SAS, SQL, MATLAB, R, Python, etc.



- Strong communication skills and work ethic