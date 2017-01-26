Stress Testing Modeler - Credit and Market Risk
Location United States,
Remuneration $100,000 - $140,000
Employment type perm
Updated 26th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Tony Hanna (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
A growing national bank is seeking to add an experienced model
developer to their Stress Testing team. After substantial growth
and acquisition of some regional banks, this organization is set
to be under CCAR review for 2018. As a result, they are expanding
this team drastically. Candidates will have the ability to
develop stress testing models across all areas of risk - credit,
market, liquidity, operational, and more. Experience across all
these areas is not needed, however the group is eager to develop
talent to have a skillset in all these areas.
Responsibilities:
- Develop stress testing models across credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk
- Analyze various portfolios of the bank driven by model results
- Strategize with senior management regarding how to mitigate risk across these portfolios
- Work with senior management to create new and innovative model development techniques to be implemented firm-wide
Qualifications:
- 3-5 years of model development experience with CCAR/DFAST models
- Experience with one or more programming/statistical tools (SAS, R, MATLAB, Python, etc.)
- Master's degree minimum, however PhD highly preferred
- Ability to work independently and strong communication skills