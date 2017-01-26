Quantitative Trading Strategist | Front Office
Senior Quantitative Trading Strategist | Front Office
Quant | New York
A tier one Asset Management firm located in the Greater NYC area is looking to expand its quantitative strategies team. The team is small at the moment, but is responsible for a substantial amount of capital ($1B ). As such, they are looking for qualified quantitative researchers to develop and strategize various equity and interest rate derivative strategies directly related to hedging of the funds main book.
Responsibilities will include:
- Quantitative research and development of hedging strategies for a large book
- Broad exposure to fixed income and equity derivatives
- Empirical and systematic research on derivative pricing techniques, strategies, and risk management tools for trading
- Direct exposure to a large amount of PnL
The ideal candidate should possess:
- Masters degree from a top tier university (PhD preferred)
- 4 years of experience working on a quantitative trading desk
- Strong knowledge of derivatives (equities or fixed income)
- Strong programming skills (C / Matlab)
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Desire to work on a fast-paced team alongside traders and researchers alike
Compensation is very competitive, with a base bonus structure
Visa sponsorship is available.
Insurance, benefits, and 401k are applicable.