Senior Quantitative Trading Strategist | Front Office Quant | New York



A tier one Asset Management firm located in the Greater NYC area is looking to expand its quantitative strategies team. The team is small at the moment, but is responsible for a substantial amount of capital ($1B ). As such, they are looking for qualified quantitative researchers to develop and strategize various equity and interest rate derivative strategies directly related to hedging of the funds main book.



Responsibilities will include:



- Quantitative research and development of hedging strategies for a large book





- Broad exposure to fixed income and equity derivatives





- Empirical and systematic research on derivative pricing techniques, strategies, and risk management tools for trading





- Direct exposure to a large amount of PnL



The ideal candidate should possess:





- Masters degree from a top tier university (PhD preferred)





- 4 years of experience working on a quantitative trading desk





- Strong knowledge of derivatives (equities or fixed income)





- Strong programming skills (C / Matlab)





- Strong interpersonal and communication skills





- Desire to work on a fast-paced team alongside traders and researchers alike



Compensation is very competitive, with a base bonus structure



Visa sponsorship is available.



Insurance, benefits, and 401k are applicable.





