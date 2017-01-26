This opportunity is unlike any other quantitative development role in the country. This is an exciting opportunity to work in an extremely innovative and successful model development team. The model development team at the company is highly respected and is responsible for the entire suite of models (ALLL, PPNR, loss forecasting, fair lending, scorecard development and more).The ideal candidate will have a passion for data analytics and be extremely eager to learn and grow with the team. This opportunity will provide the candidate with the ability to apply your knowledge and gain exciting new experiences and challenges. This role will also have the ability to grow into a leadership role.



Responsibilities include:



Develop and monitor all models for loss forecasting

Consistently interact with senior management presenting models and thorough analysis

Conduct statistical and econometric analysis

Work with and provide guidance to internal and external partners on analytics and model development projects to ensure conceptual soundness and robustness

Entire model process life cycle

Requirements include:



BS/MS/PhD in a quantitative discipline such as Economics, Statistics, Mathematis

At least 3 years relevant experience in commercial and/or retail analytics and/or model development

Proven hands on experience with CCAR/DFAST,BASEL II, capital loss, and stress testing

Very Strong Quantitative and statistical skills

Proficiency in: SAS, R, SQL, Tableau or other

Excellent communication, reporting and presentation skills



