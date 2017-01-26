Senior Quantitative Risk Analyst
This opportunity is unlike any other quantitative development
role in the country. This is an exciting opportunity to work in
an extremely innovative and successful model development team.
The model development team at the company is highly respected and
is responsible for the entire suite of models (ALLL, PPNR, loss
forecasting, fair lending, scorecard development and more).The
ideal candidate will have a passion for data analytics and be
extremely eager to learn and grow with the team. This opportunity
will provide the candidate with the ability to apply your
knowledge and gain exciting new experiences and challenges. This
role will also have the ability to grow into a leadership role.
Responsibilities include:
- Develop and monitor all models for loss forecasting
- Consistently interact with senior management presenting models and thorough analysis
- Conduct statistical and econometric analysis
- Work with and provide guidance to internal and external partners on analytics and model development projects to ensure conceptual soundness and robustness
- Entire model process life cycle
Requirements include:
- BS/MS/PhD in a quantitative discipline such as Economics, Statistics, Mathematis
- At least 3 years relevant experience in commercial and/or retail analytics and/or model development
- Proven hands on experience with CCAR/DFAST,BASEL II, capital loss, and stress testing
- Very Strong Quantitative and statistical skills
- Proficiency in: SAS, R, SQL, Tableau or other
- Excellent communication, reporting and presentation skills
