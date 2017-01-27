Senior C++ Software Developer | Los Angeles
Senior C Software Developer
Electronic Trading Systems Development
Financial Services Software Vendor
Los Angeles, CA - $130,000 - $150,000 plus bonus & benefits
Key Skills: C 11, Design Skills, Perl and/or Python, Linux/Unix, SQL, Sybase, SDLC, Smart Order Router, Prime Brokerage, Computer Science
A global leading financial services software vendor is looking to expand their current electronic trading tools suite in order to meet the demands of the buy-side client build-out by hiring a Senior C Software Developer. The successful candidate need not come from a financial services background, although, any previous experience in building trading tools is certainly desirable. The successful C Developer will play a key role in developing order routing systems as these highly optimized distributed trading systems support all of the firms electronic order routing needs across an array of asset classes that include equity, derivatives, fx and fixed income among others. Given the focus on delivering cutting-edge low latency solutions into their core institutional clients, it is important that you carry an exceptional level of C design and development skills that have previous been proven in other latency sensitive development environments. Moreover, this is a fast-paced, very collaborative group so the need to deliver solutions quickly is of the utmost importance; you will also need to be able to communicate these solutions effectively to all individuals that have a relationship with your team both inside and out i.e. key stakeholders. The fast changing nature of the regulatory space reiterates the importance of these skills.
The firm have enjoyed yet another year of growth and success and the LA-based team has been instrumental in some of the most innovative technology achievements they have made this year; so this is an opportunity to join a high-performance team that is rapidly growing at the right time. If you're obsessed with detail and love to solve complex problems alongside other like-minded individuals then please do send across your resume for review and we'll be sure to schedule a time to discuss.
Key responsibilities for Senior C Software Developer:
- Design and develop core tools for electronic order routing needs across an array of asset classes that include equity, derivatives, fx and fixed income among others
- Constantly review new technologies and techniques to improve low latency solutions
- Meet with key stakeholders to determine requirements and then assure quick turnaround on solutions and own process from end-to-end
- Provide significant contributions to high speed and high throughput global trading system that covers three continents
- Continuously review new technologies and ways in which to be out competition
Key skills for Senior C Software Developer:
- Minimum of 3 years professional C 11 programming experience
- Minimum of 3 years professional scripting experience in one or more of the following; Perl, Python, Shell Scripting, Bash
- Extensive knowledge of Linux/Unix development environment
- Knowledge of SQL and other databases
- Minimum of Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Physics, Mathematics or similar discipline
Desirable Skills:
- Knowledge of Equities, Derivatives, FX, Fixed Income
- Experience in building trading tools
- Background in building low latency tools
- Currently based in California
Please send your resume to apply.a33ho1ga5av@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call us at 646-759-5602. The firm will offer relocation and are interested in seeing candidates from anywhere in the USA; although local candidates are preferred.