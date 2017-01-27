VP C++ Low Latency Software Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $175000 - $225000 per annum, Benefits: bonus & company benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 27th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Kinsley Ham (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5602
Email click here
VP C Low Latency Software Developer
Tier-One Investment Bank
New York City, NY
Circa $175,000-$225,000 base bonus & company benefits
Key Skills: C/C , Linux, STL, Boost, Python, Shell Script, Multithreading, Low Latency, Equities, TCP/IP, Networking, Computer Science, Architect, Object-Oriented Design, Options, Market Making, R, SAS, KDB
A global leading Investment Bank is looking to improve their Cash-Equity Electronic Market Making business with an experienced C Software Developer who has a gift for low latency technology. The current team of 12 or so developers comes from a range of technology backgrounds but all share a common interest for cutting-edge technology that outshines their nearest competitors within the market making industry. Given their relentless commitment to innovation they are now looking to add another developer who can help enhance current trading engine infrastructure and quantitative strategy development. An ideal candidate will have had some experience in a similar trading environment but this is not a pre-requisite as the current team of scientists, staff engineers and trading systems experts typically look at technical talent first and business knowledge second. From a business perspective you will have a lot of exposure to strategy and will also be mandated with improving strategy monitoring and reporting tools as well as compliance and risk verification logic.
Key skills for VP C Low Latency Software Developer:
- 5 years C/C programming experience
- 5 years working in a Linux environment
- Knowledge of STL/Boost a plus
- Experience with low latency, multithreaded systems desirable
- Experience with scripting tools such as Python, Bash, Shell scripts
- Systems design experience
- Object-oriented design skills. Architect experience a plus
- Ability to code in R, SAS and/or kdb beneficial
- Written & verbal communication
- Minimum of Bachelors in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or similar discipline
Key responsibilities for VP C Low Latency Software
Developer:
- Improve low latency trading engine infrastructure
- Work collaboratively to improve quantitative strategy development
- Better strategy monitoring & reporting tools
- Cover market data feed decoding
- Backtesting and strategy evaluation infrastructure
- Compliance & risk verification logic
This team in particular has been one of the best performing teams
for the bank globally over the past few years so now is a great
time to be exploring opportunities with them. The team has
successfully managed to pry people away from major competitors
within the electronic market making space as well as the tech
giants of Silicon Valley so if you're interested in joining an
extremely talented team like this then please send your details
to apply.a33ho1ga5bo@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk
or call us at 646-759-5602