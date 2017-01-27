VP C Low Latency Software Developer



Tier-One Investment Bank



New York City, NY



Circa $175,000-$225,000 base bonus & company benefits



Key Skills: C/C , Linux, STL, Boost, Python, Shell Script, Multithreading, Low Latency, Equities, TCP/IP, Networking, Computer Science, Architect, Object-Oriented Design, Options, Market Making, R, SAS, KDB



A global leading Investment Bank is looking to improve their Cash-Equity Electronic Market Making business with an experienced C Software Developer who has a gift for low latency technology. The current team of 12 or so developers comes from a range of technology backgrounds but all share a common interest for cutting-edge technology that outshines their nearest competitors within the market making industry. Given their relentless commitment to innovation they are now looking to add another developer who can help enhance current trading engine infrastructure and quantitative strategy development. An ideal candidate will have had some experience in a similar trading environment but this is not a pre-requisite as the current team of scientists, staff engineers and trading systems experts typically look at technical talent first and business knowledge second. From a business perspective you will have a lot of exposure to strategy and will also be mandated with improving strategy monitoring and reporting tools as well as compliance and risk verification logic.



Key skills for VP C Low Latency Software Developer:



5 years C/C programming experience

5 years working in a Linux environment

Knowledge of STL/Boost a plus

Experience with low latency, multithreaded systems desirable

Experience with scripting tools such as Python, Bash, Shell scripts

Systems design experience

Object-oriented design skills. Architect experience a plus

Ability to code in R, SAS and/or kdb beneficial

Written & verbal communication

Minimum of Bachelors in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or similar discipline

Key responsibilities for VP C Low Latency Software Developer:



Improve low latency trading engine infrastructure

Work collaboratively to improve quantitative strategy development

Better strategy monitoring & reporting tools

Cover market data feed decoding

Backtesting and strategy evaluation infrastructure

Compliance & risk verification logic

This team in particular has been one of the best performing teams for the bank globally over the past few years so now is a great time to be exploring opportunities with them. The team has successfully managed to pry people away from major competitors within the electronic market making space as well as the tech giants of Silicon Valley so if you're interested in joining an extremely talented team like this then please send your details to apply.a33ho1ga5bo@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call us at 646-759-5602







