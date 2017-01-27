QA Analyst - Leading Software Vendor



This industry leading software vendor is a provider across all financial institutions looking to expand their QA team. You will be working closely with the app Development team and other members within the QA function to ensure the product releases are as successful as possible. You will also become a subject expert in order to perform your testing responsibilities to the best of your ability. Some of your daily activities will include but are not limited to utilizing analytical skills, creating test data, documenting use cases, assisting in functional testing, etc. The chosen candidate will need very strong communication skills as well as strong analytical skills



Requirements:

- Excellent Communication

- Familiarity with ETL Tools preferably Informatica, Talend, OWD

- Experience with databases (Oracle, Sybase, SQLServer)

- 1-3 years of experience working with technology preferably software testing

- Bachelor's degree (finance, business, or technology preferred)



If you are interested in this position please apply directly to the post. Otherwise send your up to date resume to FinTech[AT]selbyjennings[DOT]com



Or give us a call at 646-759-5602





