Front End Developer - Asset Management Specialist



Salary: $130,000-$150,000 Bonus/Benefits



My client is looking for a motivated Front End Developer with a strong technical background to join our IT team and work on developing low latency trading automatons and related tools. The client is one of the most exciting and fast-paced teams within Fintech. This opportunity is based in New York, New York and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate. You will be working with the top developers in the world, develop, and take full ownership of algorithmic systems from inception to delivery. If you are a self-motivated developer who likes to research, learn and apply current technology to build new products and functionality that anticipate our customers' needs, this role may be for you!





Exceptional C# language skills required

Support low latency trading automatons and related tools and develop baselines.

Manage the performance of end-to-end systems. Understand tools such as profilers, log aggregators, network sniffers.

Understand trends in algo development and market microstructure.

Ability to self-organize work.

Must have strong analytical skills and communication skills.



My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1ga8sg@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.