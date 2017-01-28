VP+ Inflation Trading - Top Investment Bank - NYC
I am currently recruiting for an inflation trader that has a
strong background with interest rate derivatives and treasury
products. The ideal candidate will have come from a market making
background working primarily in the U.S TIPS market. You will be
expected to hit the ground running and use fundamental and
technical analysis in order to generate profits. Actual market
making experience is not required but a background on a trading
desk is mandatory.
My client is a Tier 1 investment bank and is looking for someone with a minimum of 4 years of experience in the Inflation Trading space. This is a role where you will be working within the trading desks of one of the top firms in the industry. This position provides a great opportunity to take strides in your career and really further your understanding of the interest rates trading space. They truly hire some of the most qualified traders on the street and offer a competitive base and bonus structure providing a great work environment.
Only Apply if…
- You have roughly 4 years of inflation trading.
- You have a strong background within the interest rates trading markets.
- You have strong attention to detail.
- You work well in a collaborative environment.