The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative PM - Equities

Location United States,

Remuneration $120000 - $160000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 28th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

Quantitative Portfolio Manager - Equities

A specialist asset management firm based out of Chicago is looking to add a senior level quantitative portfolio manager / researcher to its team ASAP. The specific product experience they are looking for is with market-neutral US equities. Alpha generating researchers will also be considered but will need to have at least 2 years of taking on the risk.

Requirements:
Masters or PhD in engineering, quantitative, or applied science fields
3 years of experience managing US equities in a similar capacity
Ability to take on multiple job responsibilities including: quantitative strategy development, back-testing, working with large amounts of data, etc.
Realized track record with Sharpe ratio >1.5
Programming proficiency with Python, C , R, & Matlab

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader