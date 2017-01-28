Quantitative Portfolio Manager - Equities



A specialist asset management firm based out of Chicago is looking to add a senior level quantitative portfolio manager / researcher to its team ASAP. The specific product experience they are looking for is with market-neutral US equities. Alpha generating researchers will also be considered but will need to have at least 2 years of taking on the risk.



Requirements:

Masters or PhD in engineering, quantitative, or applied science fields

3 years of experience managing US equities in a similar capacity

Ability to take on multiple job responsibilities including: quantitative strategy development, back-testing, working with large amounts of data, etc.

Realized track record with Sharpe ratio >1.5

Programming proficiency with Python, C , R, & Matlab



