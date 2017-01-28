The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Java Execution Trader

A $235 bn asset manager with global offices is looking to add a senior quantitative trader to the electronic trading team in NY to spearhead building the trading algorithms across equities and fixed income.

Responsibilities:

  • Analyze and develop innovative algo trading strategies using object oriented programming languages
  • Researching various types of markets and their microstructures to come up with best execution strategies alongside the senior portfolio management team
  • Extensive mathematical modeling, empirical research, and market microstructure analysis, primarily in the equity markets and secondary fixed income
  • Enhance and optimize trading and analytical tools
  • Conduct transaction cost analysis including including building pre and post trade impact models

Requirements:

  • 5 years of experience working on an algo trading team
  • Strong programming knowledge in JAVA, C , C#, and Python
  • PHD in a computational field (Math, Statistics, Quantitative Finance, Engineering, Physics, ect)
  • Good communication and interpersonal skill

