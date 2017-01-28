Java Algo Execution Trader
Location United States,
Remuneration $175000 - $200000 per annum
Updated 28th Jan 2017
Java Execution Trader
A $235 bn asset manager with global offices is looking to add a senior quantitative trader to the electronic trading team in NY to spearhead building the trading algorithms across equities and fixed income.
Responsibilities:
- Analyze and develop innovative algo trading strategies using object oriented programming languages
- Researching various types of markets and their microstructures to come up with best execution strategies alongside the senior portfolio management team
- Extensive mathematical modeling, empirical research, and market microstructure analysis, primarily in the equity markets and secondary fixed income
- Enhance and optimize trading and analytical tools
- Conduct transaction cost analysis including including building pre and post trade impact models
Requirements:
- 5 years of experience working on an algo trading team
- Strong programming knowledge in JAVA, C , C#, and Python
- PHD in a computational field (Math, Statistics, Quantitative Finance, Engineering, Physics, ect)
- Good communication and interpersonal skill