Senior SaaS Sales Executive
Location United States,
Remuneration $70000 - $120000 per annum, Benefits: OTE 200K
Employment type perm
Updated 29th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Ahmed Kamal (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5602
Email click here
Our client is look for a sales executive who would be responsible
for new sales and will be critical to furthering the acceptance
of their products within the financial services and B2B markets.
They are looking for a motivated, sales and technology-focused
individual who will make introductory calls, provide product
demos, build relationships and close new business.
Responsibilities:
- Generate new relationships with potential partners, focusing on banks and technology companies
- Collaborate with potential partners to identify opportunities
- Manage and coordinate processes and timeline to drive deals from discussion to closure to implementation
- Work with internal teams (e.g. technology, product ) to drive product delivery
- Attend client events and conferences
- Maintain market awareness and educate internal teams on latest developments
- Build and maintain partnership funnel and communicate internally
Qualifications:
- Minimum of 5 years' experience in sales, business development and/or partnerships in the financial services industry
- Must have experience selling software into banks
- Experience in lending/loans a plus
- Strong sales and organizational skills
- Track record of bringing in new clients and negotiating successful engagements
- Must be technology savvy and knowledgeable about leveraging technology to build partnerships (e.g. API integrations and product development processes).
- Flexibility to work in a fast growth environment, with changing priorities