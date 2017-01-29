Our client is look for a sales executive who would be responsible for new sales and will be critical to furthering the acceptance of their products within the financial services and B2B markets. They are looking for a motivated, sales and technology-focused individual who will make introductory calls, provide product demos, build relationships and close new business.



Responsibilities:



Generate new relationships with potential partners, focusing on banks and technology companies

Collaborate with potential partners to identify opportunities

Manage and coordinate processes and timeline to drive deals from discussion to closure to implementation

Work with internal teams (e.g. technology, product ) to drive product delivery

Attend client events and conferences

Maintain market awareness and educate internal teams on latest developments

Build and maintain partnership funnel and communicate internally

Qualifications:

