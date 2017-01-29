Big Data Developer - Global Market/Risk Technology
Location United States,
Remuneration $80.00 - $120.00 per hour, Benefits: Benefits
Employment type contract
Updated 29th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Anthony Singh (NY)
Phone +1 646 789 4534
Email click here
Our client is a global investment bank looking for a strong Big
Data Developer to work within their global market/risk technology
team in helping them implement, design, and develop high-quality
scalable data systems.
Location: Downtown, Manhattan New York
Length of contract: 18 - 24 months
The role
This is a hands-on, technical position with the expectation that most the developer's time will be spent on active development tasks in an agile environment and working closely with users to help build more efficient data systems.
Technical skills
- Develop solutions with Cloudera, Hadoop, Impala, Hive, Spark/SparkSQL, Sqoop, Oozie, Flume.
- Development languages Java or Scala
- Solid understanding of Big Data architecture (design and implementation)
- Experience with some automated deployment tech such as; Ansible, Puppet, Chef, Docker etc
This is a great opportunity for someone looking to really get involved with users, work with a global team, and really but forward their development knowledge to best practice!
Not right for you?
Feel free to refer someone using the link below!
http://www.phaidoninternational.com/refer-a-friend-smart-watch/