Our client is a global investment bank looking for a strong Big Data Developer to work within their global market/risk technology team in helping them implement, design, and develop high-quality scalable data systems.

Location: Downtown, Manhattan New York
Length of contract: 18 - 24 months


The role
This is a hands-on, technical position with the expectation that most the developer's time will be spent on active development tasks in an agile environment and working closely with users to help build more efficient data systems.


Technical skills

  • Develop solutions with Cloudera, Hadoop, Impala, Hive, Spark/SparkSQL, Sqoop, Oozie, Flume.
  • Development languages Java or Scala
  • Solid understanding of Big Data architecture (design and implementation)
  • Experience with some automated deployment tech such as; Ansible, Puppet, Chef, Docker etc


This is a great opportunity for someone looking to really get involved with users, work with a global team, and really but forward their development knowledge to best practice!


