If you are a high performing, success-driven individual, with a passion for C technology and an interest in the financial industry, this is the role for you. My client, a leading global investment bank, is looking for a proficient C Developer to join their Market Access team in their NYC office. You will be working with some of the world's top technologists, utilizing the most cutting-edge technologies on the market today. The firm is expanding rapidly and always has an eye out for top talent.



Responsibilities



Design, develop and implement global solutions through market connectivity system.

Work across all asset classes to support existing operations and secure business growth.

Collaborate with developers and traders to maximize efficiency of technologies worldwide.



Qualifications



3 years of experience working C/C .

3 years of low latency coding and debugging experience.

Experience in FIX, C 11, and TCP protocols.

Knowledge of trading and Market Connectivity is a plus.

Responsive, accurate, and efficient work ethic.

4-year Computer Science or STEM degree desired (or equivalent experience), advanced or Masters degree preferred.



