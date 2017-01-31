Senior Java Developer - Trading Platform Specialist



Salary: $140,000-$160,000 Benefits



My client is looking for a motivated Senior Software Engineer with a strong technical background to join our Market Data team and work on developing next generation Financial Market Data Java applications. This opportunity is based in New York, New York and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate. If you are a self-motivated engineer who likes to research, learn and apply current technology to build new products and functionality that anticipate our customers' needs, this role may be for you!



We'll trust you to:



5-7 years of experience in Java programming.

Use a variety of technologies such as Java 8, Python and SQL and NoSQL databases to help build distributed systems.

Work to build products that our clients use to solve complex problems.

A solid understanding of data structures and object-oriented design concepts.

Experience in working with concurrent programming and distributed systems.

An understanding of application development.

