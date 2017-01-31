If you are a high performing, success-driven individual, with a passion for Java technology and an interest in the financial industry, this is the role for you. My client, a leading global asset manager, is looking for a Full Stack Developer in their Wilmington, Delaware office. You will be working with some of the world's top technologists, utilizing the most cutting-edge technologies on the market today. Headquartered in NYC, with offices across the globe, the firm is expanding rapidly and always has an eye out for top talent.



Responsibilities



Development of strategic systems using Java, JavaScript and AngluarJS.

Contribute to code for the company's core operating system, which is used by hundreds of developers worldwide

Work with project managers, technical leads and business analysts to maximize efficiency of technologies worldwide.

Understand industry to offer solutions to work-flow life cycles and enhancements that will result in development projects.

Perform maintenance of existing business operations applications.



Qualifications



3 years of experience working in Java, Hibernate, Spring.

3 years of data modelling and SQL experience.

3 years of Open Source tool experience.

Background in at least one NoSQL Database. Apache Cassandra is preferred.

Knowledge of the financial industry is a plus.

Responsive, accurate, and efficient work ethic.

4 year Computer Science or STEM degree desired (or equivalent experience.



My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits.




