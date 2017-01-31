Junior Quantitative Trader - Chicago
Location United States,
Remuneration $75000 - $110000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 31st Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
A proprietary trading firm based in downtown Chicago is looking at add a junior-level quant trader to its growing team. The group trades futures & options across multiple asset classes and are looking to expand their business. In order to do so they must add a junior employee to work alongside the senior team members, many of whom trade, back-test, and modify the firm's strategies daily.
Job Requirements:
- 1-3 years of post-graduate experience working in a high-frequency trading group
- Professional experience running and/or supporting high-frequency algorithms
- Direct experience execution trades
- Programming skills in Python are a MUST
- Experience at a proprietary trading firm or HFT group of a buy-side organization
- Bachelors or Masters degree from a top college or university in a financial or engineering field
- M.S. & MBA candidate may be recent graduates with relevant internship experience