Junior Quantitative Trader - Python Experience



A proprietary trading firm based in downtown Chicago is looking at add a junior-level quant trader to its growing team. The group trades futures & options across multiple asset classes and are looking to expand their business. In order to do so they must add a junior employee to work alongside the senior team members, many of whom trade, back-test, and modify the firm's strategies daily.



Job Requirements:



1-3 years of post-graduate experience working in a high-frequency trading group

Professional experience running and/or supporting high-frequency algorithms

Direct experience execution trades

Programming skills in Python are a MUST

Experience at a proprietary trading firm or HFT group of a buy-side organization

Bachelors or Masters degree from a top college or university in a financial or engineering field

M.S. & MBA candidate may be recent graduates with relevant internship experience