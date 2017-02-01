Java Web Developer - Portfolio Management Specialist



Salary: $90,000-$110,000 Bonus/Benefits



My client is looking for a motivated Java Developer with a strong technical background to join our IT team and work on developing with modern web development frameworks. The client is one of the most exciting and fast-paced teams within Fintech. This opportunity is based in New York, New York and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate. You will be working with the top developers in the world, develop, and manage workflow functionality as well as creating advanced reporting and analytical tools. If you are a self-motivated developer who likes to research, learn and apply current technology to build new products and functionality that anticipate our customers' needs, this role may be for you!



Exceptional Web Development skills required (Java, JavaScript, HTML, CSS).

The ability to work with modern web development libraries (Angular, High-Charts, React).

Must be proficient in web development tools like npm, bower, and gulp.

Experienced with Test Driven Development and Continuous Integration.

Ability to self-organize work.

Must have the ability to work in fast-paced, high-intensity environment



My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gaebb@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.