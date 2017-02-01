I am currently recruiting for a convertible bonds trader that has 3 years of experience executing and analyzing fixed income convertible bond trades. The ideal candidate will have come from a buy side institution where they were they were not only executing trades but working with PM's and analysts to to evaluate investment ideas. Actual buy side experience is not required but a background on a trading desk is mandatory.



My client is a Top Asset Manager and is looking for someone with a minimum of 3 years of experience. This is a role where you will be working within a team of talented investors managing over a billion in AUM. This position provides for a great opportunity to take strides in your career and really further your understanding of the fixed income space. They offer a competitive base and bonus structure providing a great work environment.



Only Apply if…



· You have roughly 3 years of working with convertible bonds.

· You have a strong background generating and analyzing trade ideas.

· You have a good work ethic, willingness to learn and drive to become a trader.