I am currently recruiting for a junior level derivatives trader that has a strong background making markets on a client flow trading seat. The ideal candidate will have had two plus years of trading experience specifically with derivative products. Having a background within the commodities space is not required but is highly preferred.



My client is a top tier proprietary trading firm looking to expand and add a new class of derivatives traders. You will be responsible for trading derivative products with firm capital and truly grow your understanding within the commodities space. They hire some of the most qualified traders on the street and offer a competitive base and bonus structure providing a great work environment.



Only Apply if…



You have roughly 2 years of trading experience on a derivatives market making desk.

You have demonstrated a track record of generating profits.

You have a good work ethic, willingness to learn and drive to become a trader.