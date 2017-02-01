Junior Derivatives Trader - Top Prop Trading Firm
Remuneration $55000 - $200000 per annum
Updated 01st Feb 2017
I am currently recruiting for a junior level derivatives trader
that has a strong background making markets on a client flow
trading seat. The ideal candidate will have had two plus years of
trading experience specifically with derivative products. Having
a background within the commodities space is not required but is
highly preferred.
My client is a top tier proprietary trading firm looking to expand and add a new class of derivatives traders. You will be responsible for trading derivative products with firm capital and truly grow your understanding within the commodities space. They hire some of the most qualified traders on the street and offer a competitive base and bonus structure providing a great work environment.
Only Apply if…
- You have roughly 2 years of trading experience on a derivatives market making desk.
- You have demonstrated a track record of generating profits.
- You have a good work ethic, willingness to learn and drive to become a trader.