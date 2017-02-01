A boutique hedge fund in London is looking to add a quantitative trader to their team. They are therefore looking for someone who has a strong education in a quantitative subject with a few years of experience in quantitative trading.



The company has invested a lot of money into building a high frequency trading platform and they are looking for junior quantitative traders with experience in HFT to join them. This will give you your next step and to run a book or manage a team. This is the opportunity for an ambitious individual to take the next step into a more senior quantitative trading role with a pnl bonus.



In order to apply you must have:-





Quantitative academic background - Masters/PhD- (Economics/ computer science/engineering physics/maths/ etc,)







Proficient in Python or Matlab, SQL n







high frequency trading experience







1-5 years of experience in quantitative trading





The ideal candidate will come from a similar buy side organisation or prop firm and have relevant experience in high frequency trading. This is the opportunity to start your career in a top team in London and to really develop your quantitative skills. There is an excellent salary and bonus package on offer for this role. Interviews occurring NOW so you must apply soon so as not to be missed.



