High frequency Quantitative Trader - London - Hedge fund
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 01st Feb 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Sophie Peerdeman
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
A boutique hedge fund in London is looking to add a quantitative
trader to their team. They are therefore looking for someone who
has a strong education in a quantitative subject with a few years
of experience in quantitative trading.
The company has invested a lot of money into building a high frequency trading platform and they are looking for junior quantitative traders with experience in HFT to join them. This will give you your next step and to run a book or manage a team. This is the opportunity for an ambitious individual to take the next step into a more senior quantitative trading role with a pnl bonus.
Move ING to move to London - give the opportunity to move to London
looking at the Netherlands - if he doesn't want to go - career development - he likes his job
now he is trading interswift swap, convening bombs, future twohedge, euro, dollar, bond futures,
In order to apply you must have:-
- Quantitative academic background - Masters/PhD- (Economics/
computer science/engineering physics/maths/ etc,)
- Proficient in Python or Matlab, SQL n
- high frequency trading experience
- 1-5 years of experience in quantitative trading
The ideal candidate will come from a similar buy side
organisation or prop firm and have relevant experience in high
frequency trading. This is the opportunity to start your career
in a top team in London and to really develop your quantitative
skills. There is an excellent salary and bonus package on offer
for this role. Interviews occurring NOW so you must apply soon so
as not to be missed.
Application:-
Please apply directly with a CV in WORD FORMAT to apply.a33ho1gaetx@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or visit our website at www.selbyjennings.com
Please note:- we do not accept linked in profiles as a form of submission.