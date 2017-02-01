Quantitative Researcher - Zurich - Hedge fund





A boutique hedge fund in Zurich is looking to add a quantitative researcher to their team with expertise in Global Tactical Asset Allocation. They are therefore looking for someone who has a strong education in a quantitative subject with a few years of experience in this. The candidate will need to have a deep knowledge of portfolio structuring and quantitative strategies. This is the opportunity for an ambitious individual to take the next step into a more senior quantitative research role where you will have a direct influence on investment decisions.



In order to apply you must have:-



Quantitative academic background - Masters/PhD- (Economics/ computer science/engineering physics/maths/ etc,)

Proficient in Python or Matlab, SQL

Deep knowledge of GTAA, portfolio structuring/strategies, Economics

3-6 years of experience in quantitative research



The ideal candidate will come from a similar buy side organization and have relevant experience in tactical asset allocation. This is the opportunity to start your career in a top team in Zurich and to really develop your quantitative skills. There is an excellent salary and bonus package on offer for this role. Interviews occurring NOW so you must apply soon so as not to be missed.





