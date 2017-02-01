Systematic Quant Trader, Tier One Investment Bank, New York





A leading Trading firm in Chicago is looking to add a systematic quant trader with a track record and their own strategy to their trading desk. The team trades cross assets and Global Markets but their focus is on US and Canadian markets. This is the opportunity for a trader with a strategy and track record to be able to have the opportunity to put money behind their strategy and work with leading people in the field. There is the opportunity to have a share in the firm and to make a large percentage of profit from your strategy.





In order to apply you must have:-



A strategy which has been run and has a track record

Over 2 Years of experience in running a strategy

Quantitative background



Applicants without a track record will not be considered. Relocation is fine within the US and the firm does also allow their traders to work from home if this is needed.



Interviews are happening currently, therefore, all applications must be received as soon as possible. There is a very competitive package on offer.



Please apply directly to apply.a33ho1gafj2@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or visit our website at www.selbyjennings.com - All CV's must be sent in word format.



We do not accept linked in profiles as a form of application