Quantitative analyst - Algorithmic execution - Front Office Equities and Portfolio Trading - London - Associate/VP





A leading investment bank with a solid presence within Algorithmic trading and execution is currently looking to add a quant analyst to their team who is experienced within the Algorithmic execution space.



You will be working on agency equity portfolio algorithms and servicing the requests from clients and trading desks.



You will be responsible for:-



Developing client-driven new execution algorithms and improving the performance of existing.

Pre- and post- trade analysis, including market impact transaction cost model and other trading analytics.

Design of a back-testing framework for execution algorithms

Providing various market data analysis whilst analyzing execution algorithms and market data

Focusing on intraday equity markets

Trading algorithm design and development

Cost analysis of major exchanges



All applicants should be proficient in C /C#/Java and Matlab and ideally have some experience within portfolios/portfolio trading, and high-frequency tick data.



This is an excellent opportunity to move into a high performing team where you will be given optimal guidance and support.



This is a replacement role for an individual who has recently moved into trading.



There is an excellent salary and bonus package on offer for this role.



