Junior Electronic trader/ Automated Market Maker - Commodities - Analyst/associate - Investment Bank - London





A large, established investment bank with a solid history in high frequency trading is looking to development their electronic trading business and as a result are looking for a trader to add to their team.



The ideal candidate will have exposure to algorithmic trading and have worked within an algorithmic or electronic trading team. You should be able to demonstrate not only electronic trading experience but also solid quant skills with a Quantitative Research Background.





Your responsibilities will include:-





- Formulating and backtesting of algorithmic trading strategies



- Price publishing



- Developing proprietary client flow-based strategies



- Ensuring new strategies are implemented, tested and rolled out for trading.







Applicants should have a highly quantitative background as you will be expected to be involved in the creation/design of the commodity market making the framework and underlying algorithms and analyzing of electronic proprietary client flows.





Experience within Electronic trading/Market making is very valuable.



Applicants with experience within FX or equities will also be considered for this position.



There is an excellent salary and bonus package on offer.



Interviews are taking place this week.







Application:-







Please apply directly with a CV in WORD FORMAT to apply.a33ho1gafjn@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or visit our website at www.selbyjennings.com



Please note:- we do not accept linked in profiles as a form of submission.









