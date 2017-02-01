Quant Researcher - Monaco
An experienced team based in Monaco has launched a dynamic and exciting hedge fund with an existing and successful track record and is now seeking Researchers to join their team. We are an investment advisor that deploys a quantitative methodology in the trading of financial futures. This is an exciting opportunity to join a fast growing European Hedge Fund.
THE ROLE
- PhD in mathematics qualification or other technical discipline, to work in the area of computational finance.
- The objective is to help maintain, manage and develop the suite of models, structure and execution methodology to maintain a winning edge.
- The role requires statistical analysis of the portfolio, risk analysis, and involvement in the portfolio management and execution processes
THE INDIVIDUAL
- The successful candidate should have outstanding analytical problem solving and programming abilities.
- The ability to speak and communicate in a technical capacity in English is a prerequisite for the role, as well as is the flexibility to travel abroad when required.
- If you have 3 or more years of Hedge Fund or derivatives experience, you may qualify for a more senior role
There is an excellent salary and bonus package on offer for this role. You should be aiming to express your interest immediately. Utmost confidentiality assured.
