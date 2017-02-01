Quant Researcher - Monaco



An experienced team based in Monaco has launched a dynamic and exciting hedge fund with an existing and successful track record and is now seeking Researchers to join their team. We are an investment advisor that deploys a quantitative methodology in the trading of financial futures. This is an exciting opportunity to join a fast growing European Hedge Fund.



THE ROLE



PhD in mathematics qualification or other technical discipline, to work in the area of computational finance.

The objective is to help maintain, manage and develop the suite of models, structure and execution methodology to maintain a winning edge.

The role requires statistical analysis of the portfolio, risk analysis, and involvement in the portfolio management and execution processes



THE INDIVIDUAL



The successful candidate should have outstanding analytical problem solving and programming abilities.

The ability to speak and communicate in a technical capacity in English is a prerequisite for the role, as well as is the flexibility to travel abroad when required.

If you have 3 or more years of Hedge Fund or derivatives experience, you may qualify for a more senior role



There is an excellent salary and bonus package on offer for this role. You should be aiming to express your interest immediately. Utmost confidentiality assured.



Application:



Please apply directly with a CV in WORD FORMAT to apply.a33ho1gafkj@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or visit our website at www.selbyjennings.com



Please note:- we do not accept linked in profiles as a form of submission.