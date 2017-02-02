The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

FinTech Start Up- Senior Java Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 - $150000 per annum

Updated 02nd Feb 2017

A FinTech Start Up in New York City is looking to expand their team by adding a strong Java Developer. This is a unique opportunity to join a growing team that works on a product that is unlike any other in the market. They're looking for a business-minded developer with superior skills in Java or C# and a solid knowledge base of front-end/back-end technologies. You are not expected to simply work through requirements. We're looking for someone with new ideas and who will challenge us to think about things differently. An ideal candidate will be coming from a financial background. This team has multiple openings and is rapidly growing and attracting some of the top technologists in the market.

Qualifications

  • 2-7 years experience as a Developer
  • Experience with Object-Oriented Programming languages (e.g. Java, Python, C#) & SQL
  • Excited about working at a FinTech startup & bring innovative software to market
  • Ability to write JavaScript, HTML & CSS
  • Financial Experience preferred

