FinTech Start Up- Senior Java Developer



A FinTech Start Up in New York City is looking to expand their team by adding a strong Java Developer. This is a unique opportunity to join a growing team that works on a product that is unlike any other in the market. They're looking for a business-minded developer with superior skills in Java or C# and a solid knowledge base of front-end/back-end technologies. You are not expected to simply work through requirements. We're looking for someone with new ideas and who will challenge us to think about things differently. An ideal candidate will be coming from a financial background. This team has multiple openings and is rapidly growing and attracting some of the top technologists in the market.



Qualifications



2-7 years experience as a Developer

Experience with Object-Oriented Programming languages (e.g. Java, Python, C#) & SQL

Excited about working at a FinTech startup & bring innovative software to market

Ability to write JavaScript, HTML & CSS

Financial Experience preferred