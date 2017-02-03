

My client, a tier-one investment bank, in New York City is urgently looking for a senior Scala developer.



A successful candidate will participate in the implementation of leading-edge, transformative data systems as part of a multi-year initiative. As part of an Agile team, the candidate will work with users to refine requirements, design and develop high-quality and scalable systems, and assist users during the QA/UAT process. This is a hands-on, technical position with the expectation that a majority of the candidate's time will be spent on active development tasks.









Requirements





5 years professional experience developing solutions with Scala, Java, Clojure or other language.





Demonstrable experience producing reusable code components and libraries leveraged by multiple projects





Experience with modeling tools and notation





Strong desire to produce components and APIs that are a pleasure to use and address real business needs





Strong data structure, algorithm and problem solving skills





TDD/BDD experience, including experience with testing frameworks (ScalaTest, JUnit, Cucumber) and Continuous Integration





Experience and desire to work in an Agile process (pair programming, daily stand-ups, etc.)





Demonstrable knowledge of problem domain in which they have been working







Desired Skills:









Demonstrable functional programming experience and expertise





Message-oriented-middleware (IBM MQ, ActiveMQ, Kafka, etc.) experience





Distributed systems experience





CQRS/Event sourced systems experience





Reactive web application design and development experience (JavaScript, Angular, Bootstrap), especially in designing and implementing RESTful web services





Relevant industry (banking middle/back office) experience









If interested, do not hesitate to apply.