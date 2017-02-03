

My client, a leading global financial services firm, is in search for a C#/ Java developer.





Technology



Technology works as a strategic partner with my client's business units and the world's leading technology companies to redefine how we do business in ever more global, complex, and dynamic financial markets. My client's sizeable investment in technology results in quantitative trading systems, cutting-edge modelling and simulation software, comprehensive risk and security systems, and robust client-relationship capabilities, plus the worldwide infrastructure that forms the backbone of these systems and tools. Our insights, our applications and infrastructure give a competitive edge to clients' businesses-and to our own.







Position Description



C#/Java developer on the Equity Derivatives Trader Desktop team. Trader Desktop is a pre-trade workflow and pricing system used by the global Equity Derivatives flow businesses to price products (options, swaps), manage market data (volatility, dividends, yield curves) and perform data analysis (time series, scenario reports). 2016 has seen a significant investment in Trader Desktop, such as the re-engineering of a number of components including a Broker Quotes viewer and listed Options Watch. We now have a great deal of work to do in 2017 renovating the pricing tools, partnering with the UX team and adding new business intelligence capabilities; this is being driven at the highest level by the business.







Responsibilities :



- Interface directly with business unit sponsors to gather requirements and document specification



- Work with quants and trading to integrate analytics models and deliver new analysis tools



- Work with various front-end/middleware/backend teams to deliver projects



- Work with first level support team to provide production support



- Involvement in the full development lifecycle of projects



- Coordinate with global team on new features and participate in driving future direction of the system







Required Skills



- C#/WPF/Java with emphasis on multi-threaded real-time GUI development



- Experience with design patterns, unit testing, performance/memory analysis, and n-tier architecture



- Experience of full software development life cycle



- Ability to communicate with the business unit sponsors effectively



- Ability to coordinate with various teams to deliver projects successfully



- Strong verbal & written skills required to interact with global teams



- Highly motivated, analytical thinking individual



- Bachelors or masters degree in Computer Science or Equivalent









If interested, do not hesistate to apply!