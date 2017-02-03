The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Scala/Java Senior Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $800 - $1200 per day

Employment type perm

Updated 03rd Feb 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Victor Velastegui (NY)

Phone (646) 253-0268

Email click here


My client, a tier-one investment bank, in New York City is urgently looking for a senior Scala developer.

A successful candidate will participate in the implementation of leading-edge, transformative data systems as part of a multi-year initiative. As part of an Agile team, the candidate will work with users to refine requirements, design and develop high-quality and scalable systems, and assist users during the QA/UAT process. This is a hands-on, technical position with the expectation that a majority of the candidate's time will be spent on active development tasks.




Requirements

  • 5 years professional experience developing solutions with Scala, Java, Clojure or other language.


  • Demonstrable experience producing reusable code components and libraries leveraged by multiple projects


  • Experience with modeling tools and notation


  • Strong desire to produce components and APIs that are a pleasure to use and address real business needs


  • Strong data structure, algorithm and problem solving skills


  • TDD/BDD experience, including experience with testing frameworks (ScalaTest, JUnit, Cucumber) and Continuous Integration


  • Experience and desire to work in an Agile process (pair programming, daily stand-ups, etc.)


  • Demonstrable knowledge of problem domain in which they have been working




Desired Skills:



  • Demonstrable functional programming experience and expertise


  • Message-oriented-middleware (IBM MQ, ActiveMQ, Kafka, etc.) experience


  • Distributed systems experience


  • CQRS/Event sourced systems experience


  • Reactive web application design and development experience (JavaScript, Angular, Bootstrap), especially in designing and implementing RESTful web services


  • Relevant industry (banking middle/back office) experience





If interested, do not hesitate to apply.

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader