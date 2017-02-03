Scala/Java Senior Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $800 - $1200 per day
Employment type perm
Updated 03rd Feb 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Victor Velastegui (NY)
Phone (646) 253-0268
Email click here
My client, a tier-one investment bank, in New York City is urgently looking for a senior Scala developer.
A successful candidate will participate in the implementation of leading-edge, transformative data systems as part of a multi-year initiative. As part of an Agile team, the candidate will work with users to refine requirements, design and develop high-quality and scalable systems, and assist users during the QA/UAT process. This is a hands-on, technical position with the expectation that a majority of the candidate's time will be spent on active development tasks.
Requirements
- 5 years professional experience developing solutions with Scala, Java, Clojure or other language.
- Demonstrable experience producing reusable code components and libraries leveraged by multiple projects
- Experience with modeling tools and notation
- Strong desire to produce components and APIs that are a pleasure to use and address real business needs
- Strong data structure, algorithm and problem solving skills
- TDD/BDD experience, including experience with testing frameworks (ScalaTest, JUnit, Cucumber) and Continuous Integration
- Experience and desire to work in an Agile process (pair programming, daily stand-ups, etc.)
- Demonstrable knowledge of problem domain in which they have been working
Desired Skills:
- Demonstrable functional programming experience and expertise
- Message-oriented-middleware (IBM MQ, ActiveMQ, Kafka, etc.) experience
- Distributed systems experience
- CQRS/Event sourced systems experience
- Reactive web application design and development experience (JavaScript, Angular, Bootstrap), especially in designing and implementing RESTful web services
- Relevant industry (banking middle/back office) experience
If interested, do not hesitate to apply.