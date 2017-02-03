One of the largest Investment Banks in the world (over $2 trillion AUM) is seeking to expand their quantitative research team within their Investment Banking division in New York City. This team is responsible for developing quantitative models related to economic capital of the firm. This group is highly renowned throughout the industry and are setting new standards regarding advanced model development methodology. As these are expansion hires for the team, you will be fast-tracked for promotion as this group is expected to continue growing over the next two years.



Responsibilities:



- Developing and implementing cutting-edge models related to Basel Capital, CCAR, and Risk Management



- Participate in quantitative activities including model research, prototyping, and implementation



- Design new and innovative model methodologies while working in conjunction with senior management



Qualifications:



Minimum experience required: 3 - 8 years working experience in the quantitative field, preferably in financial pricing and modeling

- Strong problem solving

- Strong programming skills (one or more languages among Python, C , R, etc)

- Quantitative modeling experience

- Ability to work on details



And certain combinations of the following will be strong plus

- Experience in interacting with regulators

- OpRisk and/or economical Capital experience

- Excellent data analysis and statistical modeling experience

- Econometrics

- Numerical algorithms (root finding, optimization, etc)

- Strong stochastic calculus (SDE, PDE, FE, etc)



